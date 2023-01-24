Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

