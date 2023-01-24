Moneywise Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $464.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average of $101.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

