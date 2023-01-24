Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody's

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $320.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $354.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

