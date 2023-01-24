Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 2,025 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,673,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,298,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,467,000 after acquiring an additional 762,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,038.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 385,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after acquiring an additional 367,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 230.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,133,000 after acquiring an additional 301,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average of $113.16. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $144.98.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.