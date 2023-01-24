Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 7,800 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBMF opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $35.14.

