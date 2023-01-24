Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

