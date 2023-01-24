Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

