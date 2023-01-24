Mutual Advisors LLC Has $719,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,551,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $219.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

