Mutual Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,968 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

