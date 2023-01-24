Mutual Advisors LLC Has $814,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $191.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $256.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

