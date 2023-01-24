Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $90.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $124.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

