Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 885 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

