Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 91.1% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 21,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

