Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average of $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

