Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) by 145.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSC opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

