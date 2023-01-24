Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 10,178 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,178 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $72,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 122.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $92,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

