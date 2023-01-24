Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,572,000 after purchasing an additional 629,428 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,417,000 after purchasing an additional 90,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after purchasing an additional 962,983 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 111.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,951,000 after purchasing an additional 742,313 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,796 shares of company stock worth $1,148,109. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

