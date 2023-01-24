National Bank Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

IMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.10 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.09.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -5.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.23. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$447.95 million during the quarter.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

