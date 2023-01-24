National Bank Financial Comments on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.97 million.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.83.

ERO stock opened at C$21.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.50.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

