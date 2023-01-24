National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.38. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 385.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

