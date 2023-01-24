National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.62. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$816.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$797.73 million.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$228.00.

BYD opened at C$212.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$211.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$190.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$117.48 and a twelve month high of C$222.74.

Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.94%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

