National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,056,000. State Street Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,076,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 493,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,321,000 after purchasing an additional 463,539 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NSA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $67.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, COO David Cramer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $378,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,902,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,078,897.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 120,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,615 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

