Netflix, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.79 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NFLX. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.36.

NFLX opened at $357.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $458.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

