Netflix, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.36 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.36.

NFLX stock opened at $357.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.08 and its 200 day moving average is $261.40. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $458.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

