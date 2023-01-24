Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $395.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $315.00 to $395.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.36.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $357.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $458.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.08 and its 200-day moving average is $261.40.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

