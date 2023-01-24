Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $375.00 at Guggenheim

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $342.36.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $357.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $458.48.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

