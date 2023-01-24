Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 268,976 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Newmont worth $50,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Newmont stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

