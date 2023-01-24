NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Holdings Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NiSource by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NI. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

