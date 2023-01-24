Northeast Bank (NBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

NBN opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Bank

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 54,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Northeast Bank by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Northeast Bank by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Northeast Bank by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northeast Bank from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Further Reading

