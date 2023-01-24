Northeast Bank (NBN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Northeast Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $357.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northeast Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 1,678.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northeast Bank from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Featured Stories

