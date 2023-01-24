Northland Capmk Weighs in on Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMPO)

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tempo Automation in a report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux forecasts that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tempo Automation’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Tempo Automation’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Tempo Automation in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Tempo Automation in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Tempo Automation in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Tempo Automation Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ TMPO opened at $1.85 on Monday. Tempo Automation has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported ($3.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.

Tempo Automation Company Profile

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

