Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $153.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Nucor

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

