Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Stock Down 10.2 %

NYSE:OAS opened at $109.30 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30.

Institutional Trading of Oasis Petroleum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum accounts for about 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

