Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives $1,026.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,026.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OCDGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 500 ($6.19) to GBX 550 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 595 ($7.37) to GBX 420 ($5.20) in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Ocado Group Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Ocado Group has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $20.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

