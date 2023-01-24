Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives $2.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPAD. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $162.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $821.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.77 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

