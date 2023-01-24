Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives $2.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.58.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OPAD. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance
Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $162.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.
Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
About Offerpad Solutions
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
