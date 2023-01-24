Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Okta to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Okta Stock Up 1.6 %

OKTA opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $203.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,103. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,799 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after buying an additional 618,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 3,773.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after buying an additional 508,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,021,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,091,000 after buying an additional 433,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

