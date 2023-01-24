Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $503,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.