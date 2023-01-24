ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 206.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.79. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.