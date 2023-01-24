OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 232.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $143.75 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $453.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.16.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.60.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.