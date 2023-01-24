ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in ONEOK by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ONEOK by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in ONEOK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

