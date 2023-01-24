Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $15.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Trading Down 2.3 %

LPRO opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 16.68 and a quick ratio of 16.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Open Lending had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 50.39%. The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 million. Analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,228,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 208,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth $105,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 61.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 310,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.