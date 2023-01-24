Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 63 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 633,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,216,000 after buying an additional 44,516 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,986,000 after buying an additional 103,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ABG opened at $191.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.67. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $203.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.04. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

