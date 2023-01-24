Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,388 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,380,000 after buying an additional 150,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,344,000 after acquiring an additional 164,322 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Umpqua by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,649 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,143,000 after purchasing an additional 658,030 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Stock Up 0.5 %

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Shares of UMPQ opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Umpqua Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.