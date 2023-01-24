Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 3,354 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after buying an additional 319,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,606,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 616,864 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

