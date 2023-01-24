Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $110.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.32. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

