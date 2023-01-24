Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CINF stock opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.95. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.