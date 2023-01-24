Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 230.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Stock Performance

Maximus stock opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

