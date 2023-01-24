Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 634 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HE opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

