Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,221 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 33.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,469,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,973,000 after purchasing an additional 389,437 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 206.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 65,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,952 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 46.5% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 59,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.3 %

LBTYA opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

