Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,359 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,235 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Seeyond bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,184.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,184.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,644,661.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 102,804 shares of company stock worth $4,495,603 and sold 560,244 shares worth $23,892,552. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

COIN opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.16. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

